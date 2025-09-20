Giants Legend Eli Manning Is Willing To Help Jaxson Dart, But He's Not Snagging Him Dinner Reservations

Even though current New York Giants star Russell Wilson is coming off one of the biggest offensive weeks of his career, rookie Jaxson Dart is waiting in the wings to take over at some point.

And while he waits for his chance to start, he has franchise great Eli Manning in his corner as well.

Just not to hook him up with dinner reservations.

Manning was a guest on Peter Schrager's podcast, The Schrager Hour, and talked about how he has been helping the former Ole Miss QB get acclimated in the Big Apple.

"I told Jaxson, ‘If you have questions about anything, I’m here for you,'" Manning said. "'Football-related, or when you’re deciding what town you want to live in. This or that.'"

That's very cool of him.

However, it turns out that while he'll recommend a good place to live, he's not a personal concierge who will help Dart snag some tough-to-get dinner reservations.

"All of a sudden, it’s training camp. He calls me one day and is like, ‘You’ve got a minute?’ I say, ‘Yeah, of course.’ … He goes, ‘Can you get me a reservation at 4 Charles tonight at 6:30?’" Manning recalled. "I was like, ‘No, no, no. That’s not part of the deal. When I said I’m happy to help out, I’m not doing that. I’m not your reservations guy. You have to earn the right to call and make the reservation.'"

Some might see this as entitlement, but I see it as the kind of confidence out of your future QB1.

I mean, can you imagine calling a two-time Super Bowl champ — who should be in the Hall of Fame — to go on OpenTable and snag you a reservation?

Neither can I, and that's why we're not on the New York Giants' depth chart.

So, Dart learned a lesson not to ask Manning to hook him up, but I think the Giants just learned that they've got one confident SOB as their future starter.