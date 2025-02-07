Eli Manning And Jim Tyrer Controversies Shadow Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class

The first thing one notices about the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 is its size: Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Gates and Eric Allen make up the smallest class of enshrinees since 2005.

That small class is the 19th time in the Hall of Fame’s history a class has been composed of four or fewer enshrinees since the first four-person class was chosen in 1970.

Size Didn't Matter For Hall Of Fame

And the reason for that is, this year the Hall of Fame changed its voting process, which allowed for a class as large as seven or as small as four but jumped through some mathematical hoops that led to fewer enshrinees.

There could have been a maximum of five modern-era finalists to make it into the Hall. Only three did.

There could have been a maximum of three finalists make it into the Hall from the Seniors, Coach and Contributors categories. Only one – Sharpe-- made it out of the groups.

Mere details.

But now come the big issues:

What happened to Eli Manning?

And what happened to Jim Tyrer?

Eli Manning Super Bowls Wasn't Enough

Manning, you must recall, won two Super Bowls in his career. He is a key reason the New York Giants won two championships in five seasons from 2007-2011.

He is a key reason Tom Brady today has seven Super Bowl rings instead of nine.

And he is the reason the meeting to select this class bled well past six hours (that I recall). Because the debate about Manning seemed to go on and on.

And on and on.

At one point, it felt as if it would become a roll call of the 49 selectors because a good number had something to say in favor or against the brother of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

The debate was fraught with push and pull.

Manning Will Get Other Chances

Yes, he won the Super Bowls and was outstanding in the postseason wins that got the Giants to those games. But his team's record in his 234 regular-season starts was 117-117.

Yes, Manning had good seasons but was selected to the Pro Bowl only four times in 16 years.

He was never the league's best quarterback of his time. He never led the league in TD passes.

But he did lead the league in interceptions – three times.

The selectors obviously decided Manning may someday be a Hall of Famer.

But he'll not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Tyrer Dominant Player, Also A Murderer

Selectors refer to the meeting in which they present finalists for consideration being "in the room."

That had more meaning when the meeting was actually held in a room the day before the Super Bowl. But television came along. And Covid came along.

And eventually, the Zoom meetings that began in 2021 have remained. The selectors meet virtually.

Back when the meeting was more traditional, former AFL star Jim Tyrer got significant consideration from voters. That was understandable.

Tyrer was a dominant left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs in the American Football League during the 1960s and beyond the NFL's 1970 merger. He made nine Pro Bowls, and was named to the All-Time AFL Team.

But, you see, in 1980 Jim Tyrer murdered his wife. And then took his own life.

Tyrer Didn't Meet Hall Criteria

And it wasn't until the Senior Committee revived his candidacy that he was even remotely considered again.

It must be acknowledged the Hall of Fame's bylaws prohibit selectors from considering anything other than on-field performance. But the bylaws don't prohibit selectors from voting their conscience.

I did not vote for Tyrer. And I know there was a sizable number of selectors who took the same route. I cannot speak for them, only for myself.

And the reason I didn't vote for Tyrer is that the Hall of Fame consistently tells us its mission is to promote the values of the game.

Those values, per the Hall's own media guide, are commitment, integrity, courage, respect and honesty.

I found Tyrer wanting on all of those.

Murder Not A Hall Of Fame Value

The Hall on Feb. 14-17 will celebrate a new "Character" exhibit that is meant "to fulfill its mission to promote the values taught through playing the game of football."

I'm certain murder does not promote any values through playing the game of football. And, I'm fully aware, O.J. Simpson is in the Hall of Fame. But he was in before I became a selector, so I can't do anything about him.

But I wasn't about to vote for Tyrer and have him enshrined the same year the Hall is celebrating character.

It would have been a clowning rather than a crowning moment.