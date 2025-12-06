Eli Manning Has Subtle Dig For New LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin

The college football world has been consumed by the reality-show level saga of Lane Kiffin's head coaching decision.

Kiffin helped turn the Ole Miss Rebels into a playoff team, a remarkable achievement for a program that's rarely reached even 10 wins, let alone the 11 they already have. But money talks, and Kiffin, after weeks of speculation, chose to bolt Oxford for Baton Rouge and the LSU Tigers.

Despite the position Ole Miss finds itself in, it made sense. LSU generally has a higher upside as a program than Ole Miss, can pull a higher level of recruits, and likely offer more support in the all-important field of name, image and likeness. But that's not going to stop Rebels fans from being upset with Kiffin, and rightly so.

One of the most prominent Ole Miss supporters is none other than Eli Manning, who played in Oxford from 2000-2003. And Manning reacted to Kiffin's departure by giving a subtle little dig at Kiffin's devotion to the Rebels program while making his choice.

Eli Manning Doesn't Think Kiffin Was Focused On Ole Miss

Speaking on SiriusXM Sports about Ole Miss still deserving a playoff spot, despite Kiffin's departure, Manning threw some shade at Kiffin's level of commitment to the team ahead of finalizing his decision.

"I don't even know if Lane was in one meeting last week before they played Mississippi State," Manning said. "I think his mind was set up, he was going to LSU. So it shows that these players can go out there and play, and Pete Golding's done a great job, he's going to lead those guys, he's got them fired up, these players are fired up. The players are excited to continue the season and have a real shot at winning a National Championship, going to Oxford for a playoff game."

Eli's obviously as well-connected in the Ole Miss program as anyone, and if he's saying he doesn't think Kiffin was in a single meeting ahead of the Ole Miss-Mississippi State game, he may not have been. And again, that shade is well deserved. Kiffin bolted on a playoff team; not exactly the best look.

He's also right that the Rebels deserve to be included in the playoff, even without Kiffin there. The players won the games and built up the deserving resume. Obviously, Kiffin helped. But they shouldn't be punished because their coach wanted a raise.

The Rebels sit at No. 6 in the current CFB Playoff poll rankings, which would put them in a position to host a playoff game against the No. 11 seed. And with a head coach who's showing up to meetings, they'll be favored to advance.