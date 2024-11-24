Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz Savagely Threatens Mississippi State Players In Closing Seconds Of Win

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz had fun talking some serious trash to Mississippi State players during the closing seconds of the Tigers' win in Starkville on Saturday night.

As Missouri led the Bulldogs 39-20 with just over a minute left in regulation, the Tigers were on the doorstep of potentially scoring again to make the score that much more lopsided. As the final seconds came off the clock, the camera panned to Drinkwitz who shouted a savage message at the Mississippi State players.

"Hey, Mississippi State, shut the f--k up or I'm going to score," the head coach shouted multiple times.

Ultimately, Missouri took back-to-back knees to end the game with a score of 39-20, but Drinkwitz threatening the Bulldogs about scoring again brought some excitement to the closing seconds of a relatively boring contest.

While this instance and plenty in the past from Drinkwitz have rubbed some fans the wrong way, you have to tip your cap to the head coach for staying on brand, because there may not be another coach in college football who likes to speak his mind more so than the Missouri boss.

Missouri improved to 8-3 on the season with its win on the road against Mississippi State on a Saturday full of huge upsets across the SEC.

Ole Miss lost at Florida to begin the day before Alabama fell on the road to Oklahoma and Texas A&M lost at Auburn. If Missouri hadn't lost to South Carolina a week ago and sat at 9-2 on the year as opposed to 8-3, the Tigers would have a resume catching the attention of the College Football Playoff committee.

Heading into the weekend the argument involving the SEC was which four teams from the conference would potentially get into the 12-team College Football Playoff. Now, the question is will three teams even make it into the field?