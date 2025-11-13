Missouri Coach Makes Baffling Comments That Will Enrage Hardcore Football Fans: WATCH

Missouri is currently is 6-3 and 2-3 in the SEC

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has a strange outlook on how to measure success in college football.

The Tigers are currently 6-3 and have a 2-3 record in the SEC. It's not the season many Tigers fans were hoping to have.

The reality is that coaches are getting dropped left and right these days if the program isn't competitive at the highest level. Just ask James Franklin and Brian Kelly.

However, Drinkwitz thinks the current system and outlook is broken.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz says college football is about more than the playoff.

The Missouri coach thinks that success isn't measured by making the playoff……because there are a lot of teams that don't make it. Of course, that's the entire point of a postseason.

Drinkwitz said the following, in part, Tuesday on "Tiger Talk":

"I talked about this at SEC Media Days. We gotta get out of this ‘Oh man, it’s playoffs or bust.' Yes, again, we’re shooting for the moon. We’re going to put our whole self into that, but only 12 teams make the playoff and we put ourselves in position in November to be there. Didn’t get it done. I got that, but if the season only counts for 12 football teams, and we got 127 D1 football teams, that math’s not gonna math very well. That math's not going to math very well, okay? Football is more than just the playoff potential. And again, we were there. We were there. We didn't get it done, but you know, there's a whole heck of a lot to be proud of. There's a whole heck of a lot to play for."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Part of me understands the point Drinkwitz is attempting to make. Fans definitely want their teams to have a fire and a sense of purpose even if the playoff isn't in the picture.

However, Drinkwitz's overall point is completely wrong in the year 2025. Some fans might not like it, but the reality is that the only thing that matters is making the playoff.

There's more money being flooded into college football than ever before. With more money comes more expectations of success. It's also not just winning that matters, but immediate success.

James Franklin took Penn State deep into the playoff last year. He's now unemployed less than a year later. Brian Kelly went 34-14 at LSU. He's also unemployed.

Fair or not, fans, boosters and school officials don't just expect immediate success. They demand it, and failure to win at the highest level will lead to quick changes.

After all, this is America. We're a country defined by success, and a country where failure won't be tolerated.

Why would the expectations be any less in sports?

Do you agree or disagree with Drinkwitz's comments?