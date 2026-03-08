Eileen Gu Being Honored Despite Competing For Team China Is The Most San Francisco Thing To Happen

San Francisco did what San Francisco does, putting Eileen Gu out front at its Chinese New Year Parade and treating her like a hometown headliner, even though the San Francisco-born skier has spent her biggest Olympic moments competing for Team China.

American fans have deemed her a traitor for the switch.

The event happened Saturday when Gu served as Grand Marshal for the San Francisco Chinese New Year celebrations and parade.

Gu was the featured name, and she addressed the honor beforehand, calling it "a special thing" to be Grand Marshal and saying it meant something to be part of the celebration.

Gu also leaned on the local angle, recalling going to the parade with her family and remembering her mother and grandmother cooking together at home.

That hometown framing is exactly why her appearance is controversial.

Gu is an American-born, American-raised athlete who chose to represent Team China at the Winter Games, and that decision continues to draw ire from U.S. sports fans who see it as a money-first switch.

Gu has publicly defended her decision to compete for China.

In a recent Instagram post, Gu wrote about speaking on women in sports and Title IX as a kid, described being the only girl on her ski team, and said she announced her decision at 15 after one season on the U.S. team. She argued that competing for China created a bigger platform for "impact."

"I gave my first speech on women in sports and title IX when I was 11 years old. I talked about being the only girl on my ski team, and, despite attending an all-girls’ school from Monday through Friday, becoming best friends with my teammates on the weekends through the common language of sport," Gu wrote on Instagram.

"When I was 15, I announced my decision to compete for China. At the time, I had spent one season on the US team, and had been lucky enough to meet my heroes in person. I am forever grateful for that season, and continue to maintain a close relationship with the team. I had spent every summer in China since I was 8 setting up summer camps on trampoline and dry slope for kids and adults, ranging from 7 to 47 years old, so I knew the industry was tiny. I felt like I knew everyone," she added.

That explanation does not change the basic reality for her critics.

Gu wore China’s colors, benefited from the bigger stage that came with it, then returned to San Francisco to be honored at one of the city’s biggest cultural events, as if the jersey choice were irrelevant.

