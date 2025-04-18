Edmonton Oilers Jeff Skinner Says He Broke His Taylor Swift Curse

One of the wildest streaks in hockey is about to come to an end when 15-year NHL veteran Jeff Skinner finally suits up for a Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Skinner will be in the Oilers lineup on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings, which will mark his first playoff appearance ever.

The 32-year-old has had a solid NHL career, but he has been in the wrong place at the wrong time, after eight seasons in Carolina before the Hurricanes really hit their stride, before moving on to the Buffalo Sabres, a franchise that hasn't played a playoff game since 2011.

Now Skinner is on an Oilers squad that could go deep into the postseason again, and he told ESPN's John Buccigross that his playoff debut marks the end of his Taylor Swift curse.

The two talked about an infamous story involving Skinner, Swift, and one of his jerseys from his days with the Hurricanes, in which Skinner attempted to give Swift one of his signed jerseys, but the popstar thought that he wanted her to sign the jersey for him.

"Honestly, I don't think she wanted or knew that that jersey was coming," he said. "The short version is that she thought that I wanted her to sign the jersey for me, and I was there under the impression that I was supposed to give her this jersey, and I'd already signed it.

"So it's a bit of a miscommunication there, so I don't know if the curse would've applied. Yeah, I guess, I mean — hopefully there's no curse."

Not anymore, there's not, Jeff!

And boy, is he ever getting a good taste of playoff puck right off the bat when his Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth-straight season.

Congrats to Skinner on his playoff debut, and hopefully that's the end of the created Taylor Swift curse.

Now the Drake curse? That's still very much a thing.