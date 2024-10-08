Pro Golfer Calls Out Robert MacIntyre For Being 'Whiny,' Says He's Turning Into Another Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre may have created the most headlines ever of a player who finished 25th in a tournament during last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, as days later the lefty is still the talk of the event.

Early in the week, MacIntyre was caught on the television broadcast swearing and later explained that he was trying to work on his vocabulary on the course, but reminded the world that he is, in fact, Scottish and swearing is simply part of the culture.

While curse words are one thing, MacIntyre really got everyone's attention over the weekend when he thought that the incredibly famous Road Hole at St. Andrews should be blown up. He played the hole at three-over par on Saturday and Sunday, which certainly added an element to his frustration.

"Blow it up," MacIntyre said. "I don’t think there are many worse holes in world of golf. It needs to be a hole you are able to hit a golf shot into and not one where you just hit it onto the green and try to get up and down."

MacIntyre later apologized for his complaints about the infamous hole at the home of golf, but his complaint still stuck with fellow professional golfer Eddie Pepperell.

"We talk about peoples’ behavior on the course. Bob [MacIntyre] is, you know, becoming Tyrrell Hatton-esque," Pepperell said on the ‘Chipping Forecast’ podcast. "I like Bob, but I find his behavior on the course a little whiny and I think he comes across that way."

"I disagree with him entirely. I think the 17th at St Andrews is a brilliant golf hole and it shouldn’t be an easy hole when you’ve got the rest of the course, which really is a piece of cake for the modern professional," he continued.

Pepperell, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, has built a legitimate brand and following by being one of the most honest voices in the sport, and he certainly stayed true to that with his comments about MacIntyre. His jab at Hatton, who is known for having a less-than-stellar attitude on the course, is fair game as well.

At the end of the day, MacIntyre can have whatever opinion he pleases about the Road Hole or anything else on that matter, just like Pepperell and anyone else can react to the Scottish lad's takes however they please.

One thing is for sure, these types of back and forth exchanges create more interest in the game.