Former Alabama, NFL RB Eddie Lacy Reportedly Arrested On 'Extreme DUI' Charge In Arizona

According to reports, ex-NFL running back Eddie Lacy has found himself in some trouble after getting arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Arizona.

TMZ Sports reports that Lacy is facing four charges in connection with an incident that occurred on Monday night in Scottsdale.

Police say that the former Green Bay Packer was pulled over around 10:40 pm local time when he was observed committing several moving violations.

The 34-year-old is facing four DUI charges stemming from the incident, including "Extreme DUI -- BAC .20 or more." Additionally, a police spokesperson said that Lacy was charged with having an open container in his vehicle.

The former Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year was taken into custody but was released on Tuesday morning according to TMZ.

Lacy was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round, 61st overall in the 2013 NFL Draft after playing his college football at Alabama. Lacy had an immediate impact on the Packers running game and dropped 1,178 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

His numbers dipped ever-so-slightly in Year 2 and he saw fewer rushing attempts, despite playing one additional game.

Lacy's number dipped again in 2015, and by 2016 his playing time was limited to just five games due to injury and he became a free agent ahead of the 2017 season, at which point he signed by the Seattle Seahawks.

Lacy appeared in just 9 games with the Seahawks — starting 3 of them — and racking up just 179 rushing yards and no touchdowns. He was not re-signed by the Seahawks after that season and has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017.