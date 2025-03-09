Eddie George Moving Up The Head Coaching Ladder, Accepts Bowling Green Job

Eddie George is embarking on a new chapter in college football, agreeing to become the next head coach at Bowling Green.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been the head coach at Tennessee State over the past four seasons, leading them to the FCS playoffs this past season, along with sharing the OVC Big South title, which was the first for the school since 1999.

Dave Briggs was first to report the news.

If you haven't been following some of the moves being made in college football over the past few weeks, the opportunity for Eddie George to take the Bowling Green job came when former head coach Scot Loeffler took a job as the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

For George, he was hired at Tennessee State without head coaching experience, but the school took a chance on the former Titans running back, hoping that he could learn on the job and lead the school based in Nashville back to its winning ways.

It was never going to be easy for the former Ohio State running back, but after a few years of building, he led Tennessee State to a 9-4 season in 2024.

Now comes the next step in his journey, which will see him takeover a program that certainly has name recognition in college football, as part of a conference known for their famous MAC-tion that fans look forward to weekly during the season.

Obviously, this is a big step for Eddie George. Speaking with numerous folks around the Nashville area this past season, it's clear that he knows how to build a foundation of support, which will be key at Bowling Green in this new era of college football.

But, when it comes to NIL and revenue-sharing within the sport, his name will carry a lot of weight in the fundraising aspect of this job.

Clearly, this is not the best time for a head coaching search, but Bowling Green found their guy, who has only been a head coach for just under five years. If Eddie George is given the time needed to build his team, and given the resources, I don’t see why he won’t have success at the next level.

This was a solid hire by the Falcons, and the MAC just got a little bit more exciting for college football fans.