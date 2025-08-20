Legendary LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reveals Absurd Caffeine Habit: WATCH

Ed Orgeron used to drink a lot of energy drinks.

Ed Orgeron's ability to consume caffeine needs to be studied for the sake of science.

Coach O remains one of the most recognizable faces in college football, despite his last season being back in 2021 with LSU.

He led the Tigers to a national title for the 2019 season, and apparently did it while juiced up on an outrageous amount of caffeine.

Ed Orgeron loves crushing energy drinks. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Coach O drank an absurd amount of caffeine.

You need a lot of energy if you're going to be coaching major college football games, and Coach O got it from energy drinks.

How many specifically? He revealed during an interview with "Pardon My Take" that he would drink "12 to 15" energy drinks a day mixed with a "dip of coffee."

You can watch Coach O's comments in the video below starting around 1:30:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Coach O is lucky his heart is still working after drinking caffeine at that level for years while coaching. The FDA suggests a maximum intact of 400 milligrams of caffeine a day.

Personally, I'm somewhere between 400 and 600 milligrams, depending on the day. Fifteen energy drinks could get a person to 2,000 in a heartbeat, depending on the kind of drink or coffee.

For example, there are strong cold brew coffees that can get near 200 milligrams per 12 ounces. Celsius - one of the best drinks out there - has a caffeine content of 200 milligrams in many of its drinks.

I drink three of those and it feels like I'm up in the clouds. Now, imagine tacking on six more. Coach O must be built different.

Fifteen energy drinks in a day is simply mind-boggling. How was he not constantly shaking and jittery? 

Ed Orgeron used to drink up to 15 energy drinks a day while coaching. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Well, it worked out well enough for the college football icon because he has a national title ring. At the same time, I 100% *DO NOT* recommend this level of caffeine consumption. There's no way it's good for a person over an extended period of time. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

