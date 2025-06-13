Former LSU Coach Snaps On Alabama Fan In Spicy Exchange: WATCH

Ed Orgeron is a nice guy……as long as you don't try to troll him.

Orgeron might not have had the best end at LSU when he was shown the exit in 2021. Of course, he did get a massive buyout, but no coach likes to be told his time is over.

However, he's also responsible for one of the greatest seasons in college football history. The 2019 Tigers won the national title behind Joe Burrow's arm and finished the season 15-0.

For that reason alone, Coach O remains an LSU legend, and he doesn't want to hear anything from the peanut gallery.

Alabama fan attempts to troll Ed Orgeron.

TikTok user @ogroby posted a video this week of himself running into Coach O in Florida. He flagged down the national champion coach to grab a picture.

That's when the Alabama fan made the mistake of hitting him with a "Roll Tide!"

Coach O wasn't impressed at all, and he made that clear. You can watch the awesome exchange below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Props to Coach O for not taking that smack talk lying down. The man has a national title ring, and he's not rolling over for anyone.

At the same time, what's up with this dude folding like a cheap tent? That dude caved the moment the former LSU coach turned around to have a word with him.

If you're going to dish it out, then you had better be able to take it. This dude is clearly not ready for the big stage.

A former college basketball coach once told me I was out of shape during an open gym (he was there watching someone other than me), and I responded by telling him anyone obese should keep their opinions to themselves.

Sometimes, you just need to tap into that kind of energy, and this man doesn't have it. Coach O clearly does.

What do you think of the exchange? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.