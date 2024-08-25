Ed Kelce Claims To Be Banned For Life From X

Elon, we need answers on this one.

NFL star Travis Kelce has been a media darling since the start of his relationship with Taylor Swift in 2023.

One of the countless plotlines unraveled from the newfound Kelce Mania was discovering that Travis' dad, Ed, had been banned from X (formerly known as Twitter).

The two-time Boy Dad and husband to Donna Kelce shared the news on Facebook (reported by the Daily Mail) revealing he's been permanently banned on X for reasons undisclosed by the platform.

Ed Kelce strongly criticized X, accusing the platform of holding undefined standards with platform violations.

"Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X but I'm banned for life and they won't say why, just a generic 'Terms of Service' violation," Ed posted on Facebook.

Is it a big misunderstanding?

Or did Ed commit a major social media sin?

Perhaps someone mistook Ed's account for a parody account, a major violation of the platform's guidelines.

Since Elon Musk took over, pretty much everything flies on X nowadays. The X chief needs to give an update on this violation or risk upsetting Taylor Swift's fans, considering the Kelce parents' close relationship with Taylor.

Even in the offseason, the Kelce family stays hot in the headlines.

After his third Super Bowl win, Travis Kelce shared that he'd been committed to playing for a long time. Off the field, Travis is lining up projects in Hollywood, ranging from a lead role in an action-comedy project to a cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2." And there are rumors flying around about Travis and Taylor Swift getting engaged soon. …

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com