ECHL's Indy Fuel Add Matt Petgrave, Player At Center Of Tragic Adam Johnson Accident

The last time hockey player Matt Petgrave appeared in a professional game was on October 28, 2023, when he suited up for the Sheffield Steelers of the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League.

Tragically, that night, Petgrave's skate fatally cut ex-NHLer Adam Johnson's neck and led to a criminal investigation that ultimately didn't bring charges.

Now, Petgrave has signed a deal to restart his career with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

There were some rumors earlier in the week that this signing was in the works, and the Fuel — the ECHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks — made it official on Thursday.

Obviously, the team knew going in that this signing was controversial, and part of the announcement involved noting that they were aware of Petgrave's involvement in the tragic incident and a reminder that he was not charged.

"We are aware that Matt was involved in a tragic accident two years ago on the ice, where another player lost his life. No criminal charges were brought against Matt after the accident." Sean Hallett, CEO of the team's ownership group Hallett Sports, said in a statement. "After in-depth discussions with him and his previous coaches and teammates, we believe he should be afforded the opportunity to continue his playing career. We understand the responsibility that comes with the great support we receive from this community. We are confident he will be a positive addition to our team and our city."

It's good to see that the team at least said they didn't take such a controversial signing lightly. While Petgrave tallied 51 points in 61 games with Sheffield, you'd have to assume that there were other options out there for a left-handed defenseman.

"I am thankful to the Fuel organization and the city of Indianapolis for allowing me the opportunity to continue my professional career in the sport I love," Petgrave said.

The 33-year-old has previous experience in the ECHL. His last appearance in the league was during the 2020-21 season, during which he split time between the Florida Everblades and the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Fuel open their regular season on October 17 against the Fort Wayne Komets.