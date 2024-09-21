Eastern Michigan Records Electric 99-Yard Scoop & Score

Did you know that Eastern Michigan University had a football team? If you didn't, I understand. They are overshadowed by two other premier programs in the state (Michigan and Michigan State).

But that doesn’t mean that a relatively obscure football team can’t do something absolutely electric on the football field every now and again, and in a game against the St. Francis Red Flash, they did just that.

The Red Flash (what a sick nickname) were on the Eagles’ 1-yard line facing a 2nd-&-goal, and quarterback Adrian Mejia was under center about to take the snap. However, he botched it, and the ball went missing under a pile of roughly 2,000 pounds of football players.

It was hard to tell at first who had recovered the ball, but Eagles defensive back David Carter Jr. made it abundantly clear after a couple of seconds. He scooped the ball up and dashed with insane speed to the opposite endzone for a 99-yard house call, which put Eastern Michigan up 7-0.

How insane is that? I mean how often does a team botch a snap on the goal line, and then someone like Carter picks the ball up for a clear recovery? Also, remind me to never bet against Carter in a race, that dude is fast. 

It’s not the longest scoop and score ever (a couple of other players have had 100-yard runbacks in the past), but man, that is a memory Eagles fans will not soon forget - and I would bet it will be on ESPN's Top 10 tomorrow.

Eastern Michigan holds a 13-0 lead at halftime.

John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.