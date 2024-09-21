Morgan Wallen Tells Tennesee Coach Josh Heupel To "Beat The S**t Out of Oklahoma"

It was absolute SCENES last night at the University of Tennessee's Neyland Stadium as Morgan Wallen performed for his native Volunteer State home crowd.

Anyone who follows the country superstar knows that Wallen has never been shy about his love for good Ol' Rocky Top and especially for the Vols. So when Morgan delivered this loud and clear message to Vols' head coach Josh Heupel that "Y'all go beat the s***t out of Oklahoma for me tomorrow night," the 90,000+ people in attendance went absolutely bizzerk!

WALLEN WALKED OUT WITH TENNESEE'S BASEBALL TEAM

But that wasn't all.

Wallen knew exactly how to get things going and guaranteed that ‘Last Night’ was going to be one of those nights, as the football stadium's screens all panned backstage to Wallen walking out with members of this year's National Champion Tennessee men's baseball team to an unbelievably loud ovation.

TENNESSEE VS OKLAHOMA IN A HUGE GAME TONIGHT

You can be sure that the Tennessee students as well as football fans across the country will be glued to their televisions tonight when the No. 6 Vols head to Oklahoma to take on the No. 15 Sooners. The highly anticipated showdown will be the first time the two SEC teams have played each other since Baker Mayfield led his Sooners to a 31-24 win in Knoxville in 2015.

It will also be an emotional homecoming for Vols head coach Heupel, who, as the Sooners quarterback, led them to the BCS National Championship in 2000. But that was before he had not only Morgan Wallen, but the entire Tennessee fanbase looking at him to help deliver the big W for the U of T.

The Vols are currently favored at -6.5.

If the Vols win, you can expect Neyland Stadium to be even wilder tomorrow night as Morgan Wallen is also set to perform a second sold-out show.

