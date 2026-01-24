Eastern Kentucky Middle School Basketball Game Ends With Parent Getting Tased

Middle school basketball in Eastern Kentucky is a different animal. Sometimes, a lot more than a game transpires on the hardwood.

Emmalena and Carr Creek squared off in the A-Team Championships at Knott County Central High School on Friday night . In the third quarter, Carr Creek had an 18-point lead and were one quarter away from wrapping up the title.

That’s when you-know-what hit the fan.

Two players body-slammed each other at half-court WWE-style, and a melee of coaches, parents, and a security guard got involved in an attempt to break up the fight. Predictably, the fight spread to the adults, who made the security guard (who was shorter than most people in the fight) feel threatened.

Mind you, this is all happening as two guys were hosting a live broadcast of the matchup (told you basketball in Eastern Kentucky is a different world — who else live streams a middle school game?). As they were watching the scenes unfold before them, the guard tased one of the parents, who was writhing on the ground.

With the thickest Southern accent possible, one commentator, in the most nonchalant way possible, declared that "They just tased Ryan," and "This game is over."

Sounds like the commentator is not that surprised that Ryan (whom he apparently knows) got tased.

Both the game and the broadcast ended after that moment, but it's going to be a long time before anyone who saw that live (or on socials) forgets that infamous, albeit entertaining, sequence of events.

Come for the basketball, stay for the adult getting tased.