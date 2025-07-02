European Golf Analyst Shows Bias While Slamming Idea Of 'Toxic' Patrick Reed Making Ryder Cup Team

Patrick Reed earning his first LIV Golf title a week ago in Dallas has sparked a conversation about him potentially earning a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team for this fall's event. As with just about anything involving Reed, there is no middle ground, and the topic has immediately become a divisive one.

Golf Channel's Eamon Lynch has firmly planted his flag in the camp that the American should not be selected for the Ryder Cup team, but not because of anything to do with his golf game, but because of the "toxicity" Reed would bring to the U.S. team room.

"The winner at the weekend that interested me most is the one that will fire up all the bots, Patrick Reed won the LIV event," Lynch said. "It's immediately started this conversation about whether or not Patrick Reed ought to be on the Ryder Cup team, which as a European, I hope he is."

"The idea of introducing toxicity into the team room makes no sense whatsoever, and it doesn't get much more toxic than Team Reed in golf," Lynch later continued. "The idea of introducing that into a team room when you don't need it, just seems so outlandish, but I do as a European that it happens."

Lynch, who also writes for Golfweek on top of his Golf Channel duties, has been among the harshest of critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed circuit's inception. It's also worth noting that he was named in Reed's defamation lawsuit, which was eventually tossed out of court, with the golfer claiming Lynch and others were out to "destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him."

With Lynch having years under his belt of publicly bashing LIV Golf and a history with Reed, his opinion about the American potentially making the U.S. Ryder Cup team is no surprise.

However, Lynch showing his bias with his tongue-in-cheek comment about how he hopes Reed is given a spot on the team so that it will better Team Europe's chances of winning the event is worth circling.

Lynch, who hails from Northern Ireland, prides himself on being about as buttoned-up as they come in the golf media world, and while he may refer to himself as a columnist, he is a Capital J Journalist in today's media landscape.

There is nothing wrong with that, but his comments about Reed being "toxic" while showing a glimpse into his Team Europe fandom on Golf Channel is biased with a hint of hypocrisy, as he would take exception if roles were reversed and an American were casting the same stones at a European player.

Reed holds a 7-3-2 all-time record in his three Ryder Cup appearances, with his last coming in 2018.