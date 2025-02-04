Eagles Vet Announces Shocking Comeback After Devastating Injury: 'I'm Playing In Super Bowl LIX"

Published|Updated

Brandon Graham, 36, tore his triceps this season and appeared to play his final down for the Philadelphia Eagles and in the NFL.

The vet suffered his ‘season-ending’ injury in Week 12. 

Fast-forward to February, the Eagles are preparing for a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Graham may actually be playing in Super Bowl LIX. 

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During Monday's Opening Night media sessions, Graham announced that he expects to play on Sunday — miraculously returning from his Nov. 24 injury. 

Graham shared that he'd been considering returning for the Super Bowl since his devastating injury in Philly's regular-season win over the Rams.

"When I got hurt, I saw it as a possibility," Graham said, relayed by Fox News Digital. "I talked to people and they said it was a possibility. I rehabbed as hard as I could... So when the time came they would give me the chance."

Defensive end Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Last week, the Eagles opened the practice window for Graham. 

Graham had surgery three months ago, tending to an injury that typically requires up to six months for recovery. 

Rather than cutting his potential final season short, the formidable 36-year-old pass rusher is giving it another game, hoping to play his final game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

In Super Bowl LII, Graham strip-sacked Tom Brady, playing against the Patriots, and the veteran's looking to pull off something similar against the Chiefs this week. 

Will Graham's Swan Song end in victory?

NEW ORLEANS - Defensive End Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles speak with the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night fueled by Gatorade at Caesars Superdome on February 3, 2025. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

- Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch. 

Watch Super Bowl LIX on Tubi.

Watch Super Bowl LIX on Tubi. 

Sign Up And Watch Super Bowl LIX Here - Streaming Free!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick - living in Southern California.

All about Jeopardy, sports, Thai food, Jiu-Jitsu, faith. I've watched every movie, ever. (@alejandroaveela, via X)