Eagles Vet Announces Shocking Comeback After Devastating Injury: 'I'm Playing In Super Bowl LIX"

Brandon Graham, 36, tore his triceps this season and appeared to play his final down for the Philadelphia Eagles and in the NFL.

The vet suffered his ‘season-ending’ injury in Week 12.

Fast-forward to February, the Eagles are preparing for a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Graham may actually be playing in Super Bowl LIX.

During Monday's Opening Night media sessions, Graham announced that he expects to play on Sunday — miraculously returning from his Nov. 24 injury.

Graham shared that he'd been considering returning for the Super Bowl since his devastating injury in Philly's regular-season win over the Rams.

"When I got hurt, I saw it as a possibility," Graham said, relayed by Fox News Digital. "I talked to people and they said it was a possibility. I rehabbed as hard as I could... So when the time came they would give me the chance."

Last week, the Eagles opened the practice window for Graham.

Graham had surgery three months ago, tending to an injury that typically requires up to six months for recovery.

Rather than cutting his potential final season short, the formidable 36-year-old pass rusher is giving it another game, hoping to play his final game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

In Super Bowl LII, Graham strip-sacked Tom Brady, playing against the Patriots, and the veteran's looking to pull off something similar against the Chiefs this week.

Will Graham's Swan Song end in victory?

