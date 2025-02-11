Eagles' Lineman Landon Dickerson Chugs Beer While Hooked Up To IV Bag In Incredible Super Bowl Celebration

There are hundreds if not thousands of videos floating around social media showing Philadelphia Eagles players celebrating their dominant Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but one stands above the rest, and it involves an offensive lineman, an IV bag, and a cold beer.

While Saquon Barkley shotgunning a beer in mega-impressive fashion has gotten plenty of love in the aftermath of the Birds' win, Landon Dickerson deserves some serious respect on his name.

Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowler, entered the big game with a bum knee after exiting the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders a couple of weeks prior. Well, he made it clear that he would be suiting up for the Super Bowl by explaining that the only way he was going to miss the action was if he was "getting carted off on a stretcher" at some point.

Playing through the pain was obviously well worth it, given that he was a part of one of the most-dominant Super Bowl wins of all time as the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22.

He earned a beer or 27 for his efforts, but he also needed an IV after the hard-fought win, so why not combine the two, which is exactly what the man did.

People, not me, definitely not me, tend to joke about how lackluster the education standard is at the University of Alabama, but Dickerson's big-brain move with the IV mixed in with a cold snack should put that slander to rest. He may have started his college career at Florida State but ended it at Alabama before being drafted 37th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that 99% of the Eagles' roster woke up with a gnarly hangover on Monday, but Dickerson may have missed that bullet thanks to his IV-beer combo.