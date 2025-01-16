Eagles Fans Raise Thousands For Wildfire Relief Ahead Of Playoff Game Against The Rams

Philly fans sometimes get a bad rap. Sometimes It's earned. Sometimes not… although usually it's earned.

I mean, we all know the stories of batteries and hot dogs and snowballs raining out of the stands. Heck, just this weekend, an Eagles fan found himself in the middle of some drama.

But, I think it's only fair that we highlight the good stuff, and some Eagles fans are doing a lot of good ahead of the Eagles' Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams had to play their Wild Card Round game against the Minnesota Vikings in Glendale, Arizona because of the wildfires impacting Southern California, which won't have any direct on Sunday's game, seeing as the Eagles have home-field advantage.

However, the situation back home will certainly be on the Rams' mind, but it was also on the mind of some Eagles fans.

According to TMZ, a GoFundMe spokesperson said that a campaign was started on the platform by a group of Eagles fans who usually hang out on Reddit.

"Now that we know the Rams are our opponent and obviously LA is dealing with some seriously crazy stuff right now, I thought it might be nice ahead of the game to offer some help and support LA's way from Birds fans (and especially after that horrible fan made life miserable for an opposing Packers fan and went viral for it)," the campaign page says.

It continues by saying that the fun is "organized by Eagles fans in the Philadelphia area and beyond" with the proceeds being passed along to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund.

As it stands, the campaign has brought in over $12,000, which is great news.

This is a very cool gesture from these Eagles fans, who I'm sure want nothing more than to see the Birds trample all over the Rams on Sunday, but are still capable of seeing the big picture.