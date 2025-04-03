Eagles Fan Obliterates Mayor For Being A Cowboys Fan

A lot of people have the experience of moving into enemy territory when it comes to sports allegiances. There have been many a Red Sox fan who had to move to New York for work and vice versa.

The difference is that they don't always run for mayor, and one Philly area mayor got an earful for being the worst possible thing in that part of the country: a Dallas Cowboys fan.

A township meeting in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, just outside of Philadelphia, got interesting when a Birds fan decided to call Mayor Ed Brown's leadership qualities into question.

His evidence of poor leadership? The fact that the mayor roots for America's team.

"This is what happens, guys — residents of Upper Darby Township — when you elect a Cowboys fan to your government," the man said. "29 years of losing for this team. What do you expect from the leadership?"

Then the man went on a run that reminded me of the famous Allen Iverson "Practice" press conference.

This is a Cowboys fan," he said. "This guy follows the Cowboys."

We're talking about the Cowboys… not a championship-contender, not a championship-contender; we're talking 'bout the Cowboys…

"You see what kind of leadership they have, and that's what you put your trust in?" the man said, before ending with one more disgusted utterance of the word "Cowboys."

That was a thing of beauty. The only way to make that more Philly would've been if he had dropped in an occasional "jawn" or taken a swig from a giant Wawa cup mid-sentence.

And I think he's onto something. You want your leader to root for winners.

If they cheer for the Athletics, they probably won't have a winning mindset.

If they cheer for the Cowboys, they're probably accustomed to mediocrity.

If they cheer for the Philadelphia Flyers, they're probably very smart and handsome, a good writer, and have a better vertical leap than one would expect.