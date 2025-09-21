Eagles Don't Give A Flip About NFL's Tush Push Video And Neither Do Game Officials

Rams complained to league about missed false start calls against Chiefs the previous week

All the attention, concern and even hand-wringing about the Philadelphia Eagles and their seemingly unstoppable Tush Push reached a climax last week with the NFL warning teams that officials have been instructed to scrutinize the Brotherly Shove gang very closely and call false start penalties.

But to no actual result, apparently.

The Eagles on Sunday scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams by employing the Tush Push.

Officials Miss Obvious False Start

But before they did that, the Eagles used the Tush Push on a fourth-down play to extend their touchdown drive from inside the 5-yard line. And one of their linemen jumped before the snap to gain a blocking advantage on the play that resulted in a first down.

And the obvious false start was not called.

Take that, NFL and your video and all that!

Understand that an NFL source has confirmed to OutKick that the Rams last week actually called the league and complained about the no-calls on the Eagles for their obvious false starts against the Kansas City Chiefs the previous week.

In that game, Chiefs defensive linemen, led by Chris Jones, complained the Eagles were jumping early.

Eagles Jumped Against The Chiefs

Sure enough, there were occasions in which the Eagles employed the Tush Push and on one of those, multiple Eagles offensive linemen jumped the snap count. And officials didn't call a false start.

The Eagles scored a touchdown on one of those.

So the Rams were peeved about the Tush Push before Sunday's game against the Eagles even began. And the Eagles were obviously displeased with the Rams because, well, snitches and all that — even though the entire league saw the missed calls.

So Ramon George, the NFL's Vice President of Officiating Training & Development, sent out the video to all the teams. The video instructed officials to call the issue as closely as humanly and even beyond humanly possible.

And by beyond humanly, we mean the officials at Sunday's game could use replay and replay assistant although that cannot be used on calls not flagged.

But in the first half of this game both the down judge and the line judge missed the obvious call.

NFL Dislikes The Tush Push

The Eagles, by the way, have scored 35 touchdowns while using the Tush Push in recent years, including on Sunday. So teams know it's coming and yet, Philly's success rate running the play floats in the 88-90 percentile.

The Eagles are 3-for-3 on the Tush Push so far on Sunday.

But the Eagles also have a problem with the Tush Push and that resides in the NFL offices.

The NFL, you see, tried to get the play banned last offseason. Multiple times.

But the league failed despite its obvious distaste for the play.

So now the question arises whether this ongoing controversy surrounding the play will be joined by the fact the league itself apparently cannot officiate it with any consistency.

I don't think it's beyond the NFL to use whatever means necessary to ultimately get what it wants in getting the Tush Push banned. Even when the means is the league's own failure.