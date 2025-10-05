Eagles Close Ranks In Defeat -- Even When There Were Legitimately Gripes To Be Heard

The team that had won 20 of its last 21 games and hadn't lost a game this year dating back to last season's playoffs, succumbed Sunday. The Eagles lost to the Denver Broncos … and to seriously questionable officiating.

So what happens next?

That's an important question because the Eagles are different than most teams in that they sometimes complain or sulk even amid success.

Last week, for example, they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and receiver A.J. Brown posted a cryptic a Bible verse about leaving when one is not wanted – which he later had to explain and basically apologize for.

Because it caused a minor distraction.

Controversial No-Call Hurts Eagles

Well, this loss gave the Eagles plenty of legitimate things to complain about. To much passing and no running with Saquon Barkley to name one.

But we start with the officiating. Because there were plays the Eagles were flagged for that social media would call questionable.

And there was one play, on the penultimate play of the game, that likely decided the game's outcome.

On that play, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass deep near the sideline to his tight end Dallas Goedert. But Goedert was tackled as the ball arrived. And with the ensuing no-call, the chance at a game-winning touchdown slipped away.

The no-call was so questionable, referee Adrian Hill had to explain it to a pool reporter after the game.

"So our officials saw mutual hand fighting and hand-to-hand combat and did not see action that rose to the level of a foul on that play," Hill said.

Eagles Remain Mum About Calls

And did the complaining Eagles use the opportunity to complain about the officiating? Nope.

The complaining Eagles held their tongue.

"Obviously, I've been around this long enough where calls, they balance each other out," coach Nick Sirianni said. "I know sometimes there's always going to be, well, we got screwed in this one – I don't think that way.

"They'll balance each other out. You're going to get some that you think yo should get. You're going to get some that are going to go against you sometimes as well. So, those guys do the best they can do and take a lot of pride.

"I got a lot respect for the referees and will never put anything on that. Those things happen in a split second situations … so a lot of respect for what they have to do in real time.

"You just don't want to put yourself in a situation where it's coming down to decision-making by somebody else."

Any Eagles Complaints About Legit Stuff?

This is definitely the right way to go. The call was made. Anyone complaining is going to get fined.

And the call isn't changing.

But what about the stuff the Eagles had in hand? What about the stuff they could have and should have done to make sure they won rather than take an L?

Well, that team that complained and had sources going to reporters with dissatisfaction amid success, bit their tongues again.

The Eagles led the Broncos 17-3 to start the fourth quarter and then yielded 18-fourth-quarter points. There's a word for that kind of final period:

Collapse.

Jalen Hurts: We Pursue Growth

"There are certain things don't get you until they get you," Hurts said. "We're obviously in pursuit of our best self and pursuit of growth. So, give a lot of credit to that team that played an outstanding game, executed when they needed to and won that battle.

"And we have to go back and learn from this, take ownership of the things we can control, look into our process and system and see what needs to be reset and what doesn't need to be reset."

That was a theme. Look inwardly and don't throw each other under the proverbial bus.

"At the end of the day," Sirianni said, "we had the lead in the fourth quarter and they made more plays and coached better than us and played better than us in the fourth quarter and came back and won.

"We're doing everything we can do to find solutions, not assign blame. We're a team. We're together. So it's always going to be an us thing."

Hurts made it a him-thing multiple times during his talk with reporters. He is the team's highest paid player and the leader of the offense. So he took responsibility for much of the problems.

Brown Seemed To Ease Off

But there was a pass to A.J. Brown that was overthrown that Hurts admitted "is one you want to hit in the big moment."

He didn't hit it because, in part at least, Brown didn't seem to run hard on the entire route. No one, however, seemed to make that point.

In some ways, that's growth for the Eagles.

They complain privately when things aren't perfect in victory. But they seem to close ranks in defeat.