Eagles, Chiefs Stars Show Up In Wild Super Bowl Fits

Before playing in Super Bowl LIX, Eagles and Chiefs stars showed up in some head-turning outfits.

Some outfits were standouts, while others missed the mark.

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith took the prize for ‘most questionable look’ of the night with an all-red suit. Does he know those are Chiefs colors?

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts looked to Waluigi and Prince for some outfit inspiration.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, seeking his third-straight Super Bowl win, returned the favor by showing up in a dark green suit.

Star Eagles running back Saquon Barkley showed his appreciation for the Canadian Tux with an all-denim outfit.

Chiefs player Charles Omenihu is off to a rocky start after showing up to Caesars Superdome in a sleeveless top with bejeweled pants.

And last but not least, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stole the show with a groovy look in the lead-up to a rematch between KC and Philly in the big game.

(Who do you have winning the Super Bowl?)

