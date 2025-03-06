Why Does EA Sports PGA 2K25 Ask For Your Pronouns In MyPlayer?

I finally downloaded EA Sports' PA Tour 2K25 on Thursday morning, excited to finally play the game on my own. My buddy Rob and I often play together at his house, alternating shots on the easiest possible courses – in the easiest possible conditions – and attempting to break 50, ala Bryson DeChambeau's famous YouTube series.

It's fun, but I decided I wanted to have my own "career" and PGA Tour 2K25 offers a fun game mode called, appropriately, "MyPlayer" where you can compete against PGA Tour pros in real events on real PGA Tour courses. Well, as real as it can be from my own couch with a beer sitting on the table next to me.

So, I purchased the game, downloaded it and then fired it up. Immediately, I hopped into "MyPlayer" mode and elected to use the "Quick Create" feature so I could get to the actual game faster. There are less options for customization in quick create, but there was one option that was still very available: choose your pronouns.

Wait, what? And before you think the game is simply asking if you're male or female, they're not. The options include: "he/him," "she/her," "they/them," "he/they" and "she/they." Seriously. I'm not joking. I'm shocked the game didn't offer genders like "transgender," "two-spirit," "nonbinary," or some other gender that hasn't been invented yet.

In fact, I found one thing a bit strange. While you can choose your player's pronouns, you cannot put "women's clothes" on a male golfer. As my buddy Rob pointed out to me, the "outfit" options afforded to players are only for either "Body Type A" (male) or "Body Type B" (female) and they are not interchangable.

I have to say, EA Sports, I'm pretty triggered here. Who are you to tell me I can't wear a blouse while I'm hitting virtual bombs down the middle of the fairway and sinking 70-foot putts in fantasy golf land? I can go by "she/her" or "they/them" pronouns, but I can't express myself with my clothing choices?

Ridiculous. I demand to be allowed to wear women's clothing in PGA Tour 2K25 if I want to do so. My golfer would be a hero and have the inside track to win a seat in the United States Congress. Make it happen, cowards.