The New College Football Video Game Receives Major Update After Rough Start

The game got off to a rough start after a serious bug was revealed.

"College Football 26" fans are finally able to play the game without facing a serious issue.

The latest addition to the college football video games series was released last week amid tons of hype and high expectations.

"College Football 25" saw the return of the series in 2024 after more than a decade between new games. It was a very solid game.

Expectations were even higher for "26," but things got off to a rocky start.

EA Sports fixes "College Football 26" bug that made game unplayable.

As I've written before, I purchased early access to the game, and was hit with massive disappointment for one simple reason.

A bug in the game made it so the ball couldn't be snapped. I tried to play multiple games, restarted the console, changed controllers and it remained impossible to get through a game.

I was on the verge of giving up after attempting to play a game on Monday night, and not getting five plays into it before encountering the issue. I definitely wasn't alone. There were plenty of people online complaining.

Well, I'm here to finally share a positive update about "College Football 26." A representative from EA Sports reached out on Tuesday to let me know an update had been shared and the snap issue was permanently fixed.

Victory.

I fired it up while eating a quesadilla, played a Wisconsin/Alabama matchup…..and got through the entire game without a single snap issue.

Finally.

I can finally play the game I spent $100 on without encountering nonstop issues. It was a great experience. Did I lose by multiple touchdowns?

Sure, but that's not the point. The point is that I was finally able to dive deep into the game, and run through an entire playbook without constant disruptions and delay of game penalties.

It was a blast, and every bit of what I expected. It's too bad it took more than a week from my purchase date to actually get to experience the full game.

Despite the frustrating start, I'm glad EA Sports finally fixed it, and we can all move forward now building our dynasties.

Hopefully, EA Sports can find a way to make sure something like this never happens again. I understand mistakes happen. One of this magnitude is never acceptable, but at least it's now fixed. Are you playing "College Football 26"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.