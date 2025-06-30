Remember College Basketball Video Games? Surprise Announcement Will Rattle Fans

The series last released a game in November 2009.

Get ready to dust off your gaming console.

EA Sports is currently on an awesome run after the insane success of "College Football 25" last year, and "College Football 26" will be released next week on July 10th (July 7th for early access).

The beloved college football series stopped making games after the 2013 release due to issues with name, image and likeness.

Now, it's back and everyone has had one question:

Will college basketball games also return?

Buckle up because we have the answer.

EA Sports announces return of college basketball video games.

EA Sports stunned the internet Monday morning when it announced that it's popular college basketball series will be returning.

The last game was released in November 2009. "College Hoops 2K8" - the competing series back in the day - released its last game in November 2007.

However, fans definitely shouldn't expect college basketball games to be on shelves for the start of the upcoming season.

Matt Brown reports that the game will return for the 2028-2029 season. I hope you're reading to sit and wait because we'll be voting for a new President by then.

Yet, better late than never. That much is for sure.

There's one simple explanation for why EA Sports pulled the trigger on bringing college basketball games:

Fans of college football games showed up in a huge way in 2024.

"College Football 25" finished 2024 as the second best-selling game in the country and was the greatest selling sports video game ever.

The market is there, fans are desperate for college sports video games, passion is high and people don't hesitate at all to spend the money.

That includes myself. I made an entire night out of it last year when "College Football 25" dropped, and yes, before you ask, I 100% paid extra for early access.

It's great to feel like the good guys are, once again, winning in this life. I can't wait to see what EA Sports develops over the next few years. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.