Nebraska Star QB Makes Future Plans Crystal Clear

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola doesn't seem interested in going anywhere.

The phenom freshman QB had an awesome first season in Lincoln, and threw for 2,595 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as he was tasked with injecting life into an offense that had been bad for years.

The numbers might not pop off the page, but the film of Raiola certainly does. Add in the fact he's a true freshman, and it's not hard to understand why Nebraska fans are high on him.

Dylan Raiola crushes transfer rumors.

Despite the fact it looks like Raiola is 100% committed to continuing his career in Lincoln, there's been some chatter about him potentially transferring.

He'd certainly demand a huge payday if he did, but don't expect it to happen. He posted on his Instagram story Monday that he's "All in!" on Nebraska.

Well, I guess we can put to rest any debates or discussions about whether Raiola is continuing his career with the Cornhuskers.

Remember, you're going to hear a lot of rumors in the coming days about players transferring and potential NIL deals.

It's always a good idea to treat things with extreme skepticism until they're proven. Rumors about Raiola leaving - which you never should have believed - are a great example of that fact.

He's not going anywhere.

Now, the biggest question is where can Raiola go from here with his career? That will be a lot of fun to watch unfold. Let me know what you think about Raiola at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.