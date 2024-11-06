Dylan Holloway Back With Blues After Scary Injury

It was a scary scene on Tuesday night after St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway took a deflected puck to the neck during the team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and needed to be stretchered off the bench.

But, despite the scary situation, Holloway has returned to the team.

The incident occurred with under two minutes left in the first period when Tampa's Nick Paul took a shot that appeared to be deflected by Holloway's Blues teammate Jordan Kyrou and came up and hit Holloway.

However, despite getting hit by the puck, Holloway finished his shift.

Scary stuff, but after all of that, he was back with the team Wednesday and even said that he hopes to be in the lineup on Thursday when the Blues host the Utah Hockey Club.

"I feel good today, I feel way better," Holloway said, per Sportsnet. "Obviously it was a scary situation.

Holloway explained that doctors told him the puck had hit a nerve in his neck and that's what caused the issue.

"As soon as I got hit I knew something was a little off," he said.

The 23-year-old also explained some scary details about what he went through during the incident.

"It got really blurry," he said. "I don't really remember coming to the bench. Next thing I know I was next to the ambulance on a stretcher."

What a hockey guy move though. He knew something was amiss from the second he got hit with the puck, but then finished out his shift.

While Holloway — who is in his first season with the Blues after signing an offer sheet over the summer that snatched him away from the Edmonton Oilers — wants to play on Thursday night, Blues head coach Drew Bannister said that he wants to take it slow, which is obviously a smart move.

"We don’t want to get too far ahead ourselves. We’re less than 12 hours away from that injury," he said. "We’ll kind of take it day to day with him and see how he’s doing tomorrow. But today is a good day for us."

Glad to see Holloway is doing well, because, man, that was a scary situation on Wednesday.