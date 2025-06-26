Dwight Howard Offers Heartbreaking Tribute To His Dog, Sunday, Is Killed In Hit-And-Run Incident

Ex-NBA star Dwight Howard shared an absolutely gut-wrenching tribute to his late dog, Sunday, after the Belgian Malinois was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident this weekend.

If you're a dog lover like myself, prepare to be bummed out…

Howard shared a video and photos of himself with Sunday, who could not look more like the sweetest dog ever.

From the moment I got you, Sunday, you were more than just my dog…" Howard wrote. "You were my peace. My protector. A reminder of everything beautiful and calm just like those early Sunday mornings."

According to Howard, Sunday was killed on June 18 after being hit by a car in Suwanee, Georgia. Howard indicated that the driver who hit her did not stop.

"I’m devastated because you were the dog that never left my side, the dog that stuck to my hip at all times, and the one time you wander off without me being there someone takes you away from me," Howard writes. "Who could be so heartless to do this to such an innocent girl with no remorse."

Howard — who last played in the NBA in 2022 and is currently playing in the Big3 League — asked that anyone with information related to the incident to reach out to him.

I’ve been trying to hold this in… I really have but it’s killing me inside to get answers! I need answers and I won’t stop searching until I find out what happen to my beautiful Sunday," he wrote. "Rest in love, Sunday. You’ll always be my baby. I’ll carry your heart with mine forever."

Let's all send our best to Dwight Howard and his family, because anyone who has ever lost a beloved pet knows just how difficult it can be.

So, on the off chance you have info about the incident, be sure to speak up.