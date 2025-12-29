Former NBA Star Calls On President To Impose Mandatory Action For All U.S. Citizens

Dwight Howard, the former NBA star and recently inducted basketball Hall of Famer, wouldn't mind seeing everyone born in the United States be forced to serve one year of service for the country.

In an entirely random post on X on Sunday night, Howard tossed out the idea and even specified that the President should make one year of service mandatory. He is of the opinion that a year serving the country would help with discipline and structure, which is fair, and an opinion plenty of Americans likely share.

Howard also mentioned that other countries mandate military service, and while he failed to give any context whatsoever about that statement, it's still accurate. South Korea, Finland, and Israel are among the notable countries that impose various types of mandatory service.

Howard's post, which seemingly came out of absolutely nowhere, did manage to get people talking, with plenty of folks pointing out that he's sharing this opinion as a multi-millionaire who has certainly aged out of the possibility of serving as a 40-year-old.

Just when you thought Howard's post couldn't get any more random, well-known celebrity jeweler Ben Baller may very well be the only person in the replies who agreed with the idea.

Now, in a hypothetical world where things really did hit the fan and all able-bodied men were called to serve the country, even at age 40, Howard wouldn't be the worst compadre. He is 6-foot-10 and is a freak athlete, which has to account for a little bit of something if the going got tough.