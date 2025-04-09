Hall Of Famer Dwight Howard Is Headed To Ice Cube's Big3

Dwight Howard might be done with the NBA, but he still has one more season of professional basketball left in the tank. The 2025 Hall of Fame inductee is headed to the BIG3.

Howard will play for the Los Angeles Riot as the 3-on-3 league switches to a city-based model for the first time.

BIG3 creator and CEO Ice Cube announced the move on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the entire league, I want to be the first one to welcome Dwight Howard to the BIG3," Ice Cube said in a statement. "His legacy speaks for itself, and he still has fun playing the game. We all know that Dwight Howard can do more on the basketball court than he was able to show in the NBA. So, it's going to be nice to see him open up his game and show his all-around skills on the court in the BIG3.

"He's a perfect fit for the league, not just because of his athleticism and size but also due to our shared desire to grow the game of basketball around the world. We are honored that he has chosen to bring his game and star power to the BIG3. I look forward to seeing him challenge our 3-on-3 stars this summer and see if he can win himself another Championship."

The 39-year-old will serve as a player-captain for the Riot alongside Jordan Crawford and Elijah Stewart.

"I'm excited to join Ice Cube and the BIG3 - especially right after being inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame," Howard said. "Words can't describe how grateful I am for these opportunities. I can't wait to join the LA Riot and try to bring another championship to the city of LA. But, the ultimate goal I have is to help the league go global."

Howard spent 18 years in the NBA with seven teams. He is an NBA champion, an eight-time All-Star and an eight-time All-NBA Team honoree. While playing for the Orlando Magic, Howard won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award three seasons in a row.

In addition to LA, the BIG3 will also have teams representing Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Miami and Washington.