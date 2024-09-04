Former NBA Star Savagely Mocks Angel Reese: VIDEO

Dwight Howard had a savage joke about Angel Reese while playing in a pickup basketball game.

A viral video shows the former NBA star in a random pickup game that featured a guy missing multiple shots and getting his own rebounds before finally scoring.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Sky rookie caught a savage stray on camera during the play. The former first overall pick shouted out "Angel Reese!" mocking the guy for not being able to efficiently score and grabbing a bunch of his own misses.

You can check out the funny moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dwight Howard mocks Angel Reese.

On one hand, this is a pretty savage joke from Dwight Howard. Angel Reese has nothing to do with the situation, but because she's known for being awful near the hoop, he couldn't help himself from making the joke.

Remember, she shoots the worst percentage in the entire WNBA from five feet or closer, and she has the worst shooting percentage by a significant margin.

Angel Reese missing shots and grabbing her own rebounds has become a bit of a joke on social media in the basketball world.

Clearly, Dwight Howard saw an opening to make a joke at her expense and took it.

On the other hand, the fact Angel Reese is being joked about in a random basketball game goes to show that she transcends the WNBA.

Most WNBA players aren't known to the general public and casual sports fans. It's simply true. There are a few big names, but overall, many are not known.

Then, Caitlin Clark showed up and injected the league with life, and Reese did the same on a much smaller scale. She should almost take it as a compliment that Dwight Howard is name dropping her during a pickup game.

Props Howard for gifting the internet a viral moment. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.