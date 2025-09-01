Dwayne Johnson’s Dark MMA Drama, The Smashing Machine, Draws Early Awards Buzz

Can 'The Rock' Win An Oscar?

PublishedUpdated

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is stepping into his first dramatic role with The Smashing Machine, a sports drama about former MMA fighter Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion remembered as much for his battles with addiction as for his dominance in the cage.

01 September 2025, Italy, Venedig: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt attend the premiere of "The Smashing Machine" at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Photo: Stefanie Rex/dpa (Photo by Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images)

For once, Johnson has moved away from the CGI-heavy blockbusters that defined much of the past decade, choosing instead to pursue a more grounded story.

READ: 'The Rock' Looks Unrecognizable In Preview For New MMA Movie

After its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival over the weekend, early buzz is building around Johnson's performance in the upcoming awards season. 

01 September 2025, Italy, Venedig: Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of "The Smashing Machine" at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Photo: Stefanie Rex/dpa (Photo by Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Directed by Benny Safdie, one half of the duo behind Uncut Gems, the film earned a 15-minute standing ovation, though such reactions rarely guarantee quality.

Johnson was in tears throughout the ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Still, reviews out of Venice praised Johnson’s transformation as Kerr, both in performance and appearance. To embody the role, Johnson used prosthetics and arrived at the festival noticeably leaner than his usual physique, turning heads with his new transformation.

The question remains: are Johnson’s days as the wrestler-turned-action-star over?

01 September 2025, Italy, Venedig: Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of "The Smashing Machine" at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Photo: Stefanie Rex/dpa (Photo by Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Reflecting on why he took the role, Johnson admitted he wanted to shed the archetype that made him a box-office draw but limited his range.

"When you’re in Hollywood, it becomes about box office. And you chase the box office. And the box office in our business can be very resounding, and it could push you into a category," Johnson said.

The Smashing Machine is set to release in theaters on December 12, 2025.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)