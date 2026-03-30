Duncan Powell, Providence Hoops Star, Arrested After Alleged Death Threats In Shocking Domestic Incident

Authorities allege Powell made numerous phone calls to his ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her, himself, and others at a residence.

Providence College basketball standout Duncan Powell was arrested Sunday on multiple domestic violence charges tied to two separate incidents involving an ex-girlfriend, according to police reports.

The 6-foot-8 graduate student forward is facing charges from two Rhode Island law enforcement agencies. In Cranston, Powell was charged with domestic disorderly conduct after what police described as a deeply unsettling encounter.

Authorities allege Powell made numerous phone calls to his ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her, himself, and others at a residence.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in which Powell allegedly showed up at the home and repeatedly hammered on the victim’s door for several minutes while appearing to hide an unknown object in his sweatshirt pocket.

Hours after the Cranston incident, Powell turned himself in to the Providence Police Department, where he was charged with domestic assault.

The arrest comes at a tense time for the Friars star. Powell, who previously played for North Carolina A&T, Sacramento State, and Georgia Tech, has faced disciplinary issues throughout the 2025-26 season.

In February, he was suspended for three games by the Big East following an on-court altercation during a matchup against St. John’s. Powell was ejected from that game for striking former teammate Bryce Hopkins in the face, which sparked a midcourt melee.

Providence College officials have not released a formal statement on Powell’s future with the program.

Powell was held overnight pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday morning.

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