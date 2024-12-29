Duke's Mayo Tried To Get In On The Pop-Tarts Bowl With Mayo-Slathered Toaster Pastry

The Pop-Tarts Bowl proved once again to be one of the most fun things in sports, and everyone wants in on it.

Including Duke's Mayo, apparently…

Of course, Duke's has its own bowl game — the aptly named Duke's Mayo Bowl — which will take place on January 3 and will pit the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Now, the Duke's Mayo Bowl is a fan favorite in its own right, thanks to the winning coach getting a bucket of the mayo dumped on his head, but Duke's wanted in on the Pop-Tarts Bowl and had an interesting way of doing it.

What in the Will Levis is happening?!?!

Isn't it wild how two things that are great on their own can be a nightmare when combined?

Like, I love sushi. I love ice cream.

But the thought of them together makes me want to hurl all over my Skechers.

That's how I feel about a Pop-Tart taking a dunk in some Duke's. And Duke's is even my preferred mayo!

Plus, if ever there was a food that I didn't think needed to be gussied up, it's Pop-Tart. I love those things. I'd eat them all the time If I hadn't made the mistake of reading the nutrition facts one time.

I knew it was a processed pastry wrapped in mylar, but still… I was not prepared.

As far as the whole Duke's-ifying of a Kellogg's Pop-Tarts-brand Toaster Pastry, I'm not alone when it comes to being horrified. This appalled quite a few other folks.

Maybe in the future, we can get some kind of crossover event, but these fun bowl games like the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl are built for the social media era.

They just get the people talking like nothing else.