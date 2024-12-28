Pop-Tarts Resurrected From The Dead, Mascot Prepares To Be Toasted Alive: God Bless Bowl Games

In what is truly the best promoted game of the postseason, the Pop-Tarts Bowl once again delivered some memorable moments on Saturday, before the second half began between Miami and Iowa State.

The defense was obviously optional in the opening 30 minutes of the game, with Iowa State and Miami tied 28-28 with 2:23 still left on the first half clock. As for the atmosphere off the field, we had just about everything happen in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

As for the most prized mascot in the postseason, the resurrection of last year's strawberry pop-tart had to be the most insane thing we witnessed before one of ther mascots would be toasted alive in the postgame ceremony for the winning team to eat.

But yes, there was a memorial for the Strawberry Pop-Tart, who was savagely toasted alive following the game last year, for Kansas State players to devour in the postgame celebration. Luckily for the pop-tarts family, strawberry, once thought to be lost forever, made a surprise appearance in the first half of the 2024 game.

They even forced the three pop-tarts that would be toasted alive to trot onto the field to start the selection process.

I mean, how can you not be entertained by everything that is transpiring on the field this afternoon? Besides the fact that this was an offensive showcase for both teams, with the game tied 28-28 in the second quarter, there might not be a better marketing group in college football outside of the Pop-Tarts bowl game.

We Even Had Miami Players Fighting On The Sidelines

Just when you thought edible mascots would be the entire focal point of the first half, Miami defensive players decided they wanted to get in on the fun.

After giving up multiple touchdowns to Iowa State, the Hurricanes were pretty frustrated on the sidelines, as tensions finally boiled over, with some pushing and hand throwing.

If there was one thing that was missing during this game, it was certainly the defense. But, it's bowl season, so it doesn't matter at this point.

As for the entertainment off the playing field, we've had a pop-tarts resurrection, the over/under hit with 9:28 remaining in the 2nd quarter, and one unlucky mascot is mentally preparing to be lowered into a toaster for the pleasure of the winning team to eat.

Yes, there's no other postseason bowl game that delivers this type of entertainment.