Duke Lacrosse Rape Accuser Crystal Mangum Admits She Made It All Up

The Duke lacrosse rape accusations were a watershed moment in American society for any number of important reasons. The entire incident highlighted how unsupported accusations, unquestioning acceptance by a politically motivated prosecutor, and media pressure could create a nationwide firestorm.

The three players accused of rape by Crystal Mangum had their lives turned upside down, were arrested, indicted, and punished in the court of public opinion. Local prosecutor Mike Nifong even worked as hard as he could to hide evidence that would have cast doubt on the original story.

And now Mangum appears to have admitted that she made the whole thing up.

In an interview with a small internet show called Let's Talk With Kat, Mangum said from prison that she completely fabricated the accusations.

"I testified falsely against them [the Duke lacrosse players] by saying that they raped me when they didn't, and that was wrong. And I betrayed the trust of a lot of other people who believed in me, and made up a story that wasn't true because I wanted validation from people and not from God. And that was wrong, and I hope that they can forgive me."

Duke Accusations Show Problems With Assuming Guilt

The lacrosse players were excoriated, blamed, and retaliated against by professors and members of the Duke University community. All based on a lie.

Similarly to how the Rolling Stone accusations against the University of Virginia created tremendous negative consequences immediately, despite having inconsistencies and inaccuracies riddled throughout. This admission is yet another much-needed lesson to let the investigative process play out, as opposed to assuming guilt and asking questions later.

It used to be part of the fabric of the American justice system and society to presume innocence. But all too often, as in this case, when accusations are made that fit a specific narrative people want to believe, there's no room for patience.

To the great detriment of everyone involved. Maybe overly simplistic platitudes and phrases about believing whatever someone says because of their innate physical characteristics aren't always right after all.