Duke Coach Caught On Video Shoving Rival Student After Stunning Loss: WATCH

Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer wasn't playing games when Clemson fans stormed the court over the weekend.

The Blue Devils lost a Saturday night matchup on the road to the Tigers to fall to 20-3 on the season. As you'd expect, Clemson fans decided to storm the court, despite entering the game 18-5.

Thoughts on court storming aside for now, the Duke leader wasn't about to let Clemson students get near his players.

Duke coach shoves Clemson student after upset loss.

A video released Tuesday shows Scheyer manhandling a student to get him out of the way. It was a textbook form shove and the student didn't put up much resistance.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"The officials, they tried to stop the rush for just a second, just so we could get our players off the court. I think they should rush and court storming and all that. We’ve got to get our players off the court more safely. That wasn’t a safe environment, no question about it…I was put in a position where I was shielding our guys from people running up and getting in their face. I don’t think we want something to happen and then have to make a decision to do something," Scheyer said Monday when breaking down the situation, according to Gaston Gazette.

While some people might have a problem with Scheyer's actions, I do not at all. I have laid out strict rules for storming the court in college basketball and college football.

There are two acceptable times to do it:

Upsetting the top-ranked team in America.

Winning a conference title as a team that rarely does so.

If it's not one of the two scenarios listed above, then stay off the court, and neither applied Saturday night in Clemson. Furthermore, if you get near opposing players are coaches, then they have every right to defend themselves if you are a legitimate threat.

I'm not talking about that idiot Alabama player who hit a woman for no reason. That was insanity, and shameful he wasn't suspended. In this case, you can see it was pure chaos on the floor, and Scheyer has a responsibility to his guys to get them off the court safely.

If that means you have to ragdoll someone to make it happen, then so be it. It's the cost of doing business.

What do you think of Scheyer's actions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I have a feeling many of you might agree.