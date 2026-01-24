Duke Basketball Fans Camping For UNC Tickets Will Have To Break For Winter Storm

This is a completely new level of commitment...that will have to pause for the weekend.

To what extent would you go to make sure you got tickets to see your favorite team play its rivals? If we’re honest with ourselves, most of us (including me) would not go to the extent Duke Blue Devils basketball fans are going to right now.

Duke has perhaps the most storied rivalry in college basketball with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Each year, it seems as if one of the two games between these teams becomes an instant classic. Buzzer-beaters, wild comebacks, upsets, you name it. This rivalry has it all.

And Duke fans are desperate to see the home edition of this year’s game.

Outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, you will see dozens of tents amassed in what has become known as "Krzyzewskiville." No, these students aren’t slowly breaking themselves into the world of outdoor adventures. They are lining up to get tickets for when the Tar Heels come to town.

On March 7.

Yes, students are camping outdoors almost two months in advance to get tickets. It’s a yearly tradition that determines which students get the tickets. Only the truly dedicated survive.

Here’s how it works, according to Joshua Faircloth :

You can’t just pitch a tent and call fives. You and several of your friends have to occupy the tent at all times.

There has to be two during the day and eight at night.

There are tent checks by staff to ensure you’re following the rules. You fail two, you go to the back of the line.

The only exceptions are: 2 or more inches of snow, icy roads, or other extreme weather.

That last rule is especially important, because North Carolina has declared a state of emergency due to a winter storm that is set to hit Durham (freezing rain is on its way).

Looks like the "Cameron Crazies" will get a break while this weather comes in. But after that, it's going to be back to the tents…for over 40 days.

Let's hope for their sake they are rewarded with seeing a win in March.