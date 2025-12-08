Dueling Praises For Jesus Christ And Allah In Texans Sunday Night Football Interview

If you know anything about the Bible and the Qur'an, you understand that what happened on the Sunday Night Football postgame interview was actually more than a difference of opinion – because Christians and Muslims believe there are no other gods but their God and Jesus Christ and Allah are definitely not the same.

With that understanding in mind, it was interesting to see Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair standing side by side on national television after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

And one praised Jesus and the other one praised Allah.

Two Teammates Praising Differently

Two teammates worshiping in a wholly different manner on national TV.

NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark started her otherwise routine postgame interview by asking what the victory meant for the Texans.

And, of course, Stroud was featured because he threw a TD pass and out-dueled Patrick Mahomes. And because he could give voice to how the team feels now.

Stroud used his platform to lift the name of Jesus, even though his history with NBC in this regard is not great.

"Well, that means everything, man," Stroud said. "You know, it starts, you know, with practice and preparation, but, you know, for me, it all goes back to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and, you know, be able to glorify His name when I'm out here, and it's a tough team, a tough environment to play in, but, you know, we got it done, and we'll go home with the dub."

Stroud For Jesus; Al-Shaair For Allah

Stark eventually turned to Al-Shaair, an advocate of the free Palestine movement, took the opportunity to praise his god.

"I told the guys, 'We're not leaving without the dub.' And I'm just so grateful to god, man, where I was, like I said, a year ago, on the same field, crying my eyes out, because I was in pain, and we lost in the playoffs to now getting my first player of the game on Sunday Night Football.

"So I'm truly grateful, you know, God is amazing. You know, all praise to Allah. And, man, I just keep this thing going."

It should be noted that many English-speaking Muslims praise "God." But the Muslim God and the Christian God are not the same.

Differences Between Christians And Muslim

Christians worship the Lord God of Israel. You know Muslims don't worship the God of Israel. Christians worship the same God that Jewish people worship as in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, according to the Book of Matthew.

Muslims worship the God of Abraham but believe his son Ishmael was the son of promise, not Isaac and his lineage.

Christians worship a Trinity found in the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. And Jesus is God the Son. Islam contends Jesus is merely a prophet and rejects His divinity. Indeed, they reject the Trinity.

So we understand that when Stroud and Al-Shaair both speak of "God" they are going in vastly different directions.

Freedom Of Religion In Focus

And, look, I'm on team Jesus Christ. But I'm also on team freedom of religion.

If Al-Shaair wants to praise Allah, that's his right as much as it is Stroud's right to praise Jesus. The Texans obviously respect both players doing their thing.

And it wasn't like the teammates gave each other mean stares or started a debate on national TV, although it would be interesting to hear them discuss their differing beliefs together. That's not what we saw Sunday night.

It was instead two NFL players speaking their beliefs on national TV in a scene the NFL and sports broadcasting from 25 years ago would not recognize.