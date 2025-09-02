Dude Wipes Is The New Official Sponsor Of Eagles’ Tush Push And It’s Perfect

Is this the most brilliant thing to have ever happened ever?

The Philadelphia Eagles' infamous "Tush Push" is here to stay this season, and I've got to say, I'm happy about that, and not just because I have Jalen Hurts on my fantasy team.

I'm happy because it may have just given us one of the greatest sponsorship deals in the history of professional sports.

Ladies and gentlemen… please give it up for the Tush Push presented by DUDE Wipes.

*Raucous, BeatleMania-like applause and sobbing ensues*

This might be the most brilliant thing I've ever seen. I'm including all scientific and technological advancements under this umbrella, too.

The moveable-type printing press? E=MC²? Space travel?

Nah, give me ass wipes sponsoring a variation of a QB sneak.

"DUDE Wipes has built one of the most successful and marketable brands in the industry by combining innovation, creativity, and humor," Eagles Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Brian Napoli said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome DUDE Wipes as a partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and look forward to having fun with their brand, both on and off the field, this season."

DUDE Wipes is having a moment. The brilliance of putting the word "Dude" on what is, as far as I can tell, standard-issue flushable wipes is one of those things that makes me lie awake at night staring at the ceiling and thinking, "Dammit, why didn't I think of that?"

"It only feels right for DUDE Wipes to be the official sponsor of the Tush Push," Dude Wipes CMO and co-founder, Ryan Meegan, said. "We're always looking for bold and unconventional ways to inject the brand into cultural conversations in a distinctly DUDE-ified way and this partnership is a perfect fit."

Hats off to the Eagles and DUDE Wipes on this one. It's just marketing perfection at every corner.

I'm not sure what they do from here, but I've got an idea.

Submitted for your approval, whenever the Eagles successfully convert on a Tush Push either for a first down or a touchdown, Eagles mascot Swoop can come out and start launching packs of DUDE Wipes into the stands with a T-shirt cannon.

Now that's not only great marketing, but it would be doing Birds fans a favor by keeping them squeaky clean down yonder.