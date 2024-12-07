Anaheim Ducks Prospect Beckett Sennecke Scores An Unreal Goal Of The Year Candidate

You may recall when the Anaheim Ducks drafted forward Beckett Sennecke, a lot of people were surprised, including Beckett Sennecke himself.

But maybe the Ducks were on to something if he's capable of moves like the ones that he showed off on Friday night.

Sennecke is currently playing for the OHL's Oshawa Generals to give him some time to develop before making the jump to the pros (and probably because there's no sense burning any years of his entry-level with the Ducks in the basement of the Pacific Division — and on Friday night, they took on the London nights, and the 18-year-old showed that he has some sick hands… and feet.

With just under eight minutes left in the regulation and the Generals leading 4-3, Sennecke picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and went one-on-one with a defender while two back checkers tried to chase him down.

That's when he decided it was time to blow some minds.

Dude… are you kidding me?

Unbelievable.

As I said, a lot of people were kind of surprised that the Ducks used the third-overall pick in this year's draft on Sennecke. That's not a slight on him, but it was a pretty strong draft class.

Somewhat famously, Sennecke was shocked too, to say the least.

However, being drafted that high may have done wonders for his confidence. I mean, we all just saw what he did on Friday, but he has been having himself a year.

Last season, Sennecke tallied 68 points in 63 games. That's great, a point-per-game pace is always good.

This year? How does 44 points in 25 games sound?

The Ducks are struggling now, but they have an abundance of young talent with players like Trevor Zegras, Leo Carlsson, and Cutter Gauthier, and then you add Sennecke to the equation perhaps as soon as next season or late this season and they could have a core that's capable of getting back to the club's old winning ways.