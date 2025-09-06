Oregon Obliterates Oklahoma State In Historic Fashion After Pregame War Of Words

Oregon had 473 yards in first half alone against Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium

It’s not often we see a beatdown like the one the Oregon Ducks put on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon. The scale of it might have been influenced by comments from Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy about Oregon leading up to the trip to Eugene.

Earlier this week, Gundy told reporters the gigantic gap in name, image and likeness (NIL) spending between the Ducks and Cowboys was visible on tape, with Oregon enjoying an exceptionally talented and expensive roster. Gundy said the Cowboys have had just $7 million to work with over the last three years combined, compared with Oregon’s $40 million team in 2024.

Whatever head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are spending, it appears to be paying off: Saturday produced one of the most lopsided results between Power Four programs you’ll see.

Oregon Ducks Run Cowboys Off The Field

Oregon beat Oklahoma State 69-3 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, and even that doesn’t fully capture how embarrassing it was. The Ducks’ official account on X also made sure to remind Gundy that the program is dedicated to winning.

The speed gap between the teams was obvious. Quarterback Dante Moore often had his pick of open receivers. One example: a 42-yard, second-quarter touchdown from Moore to Malik Benson in which Benson simply outran the defense.

Oregon’s first touchdown drive covered two plays and 65 yards, capped by a 59-yard rushing TD. The second drive was one play for 65. Then four plays for 85. After the Cowboys kicked a field goal to make it 20-3, Oregon answered with three second-quarter touchdowns. It was 41-3 at halftime, with touchdowns on every possession.

Oregon piled up 473 first-half yards to Oklahoma State’s 123. The Ducks had 238 rushing yards by halftime. Again, this isn’t Furman or Sam Houston State; this is Oklahoma State, a Big 12 program with a lengthy track record of success.

The second half wasn’t much better for the Cowboys.

Oregon added two pick-sixes in the third quarter, reaching the 69-3 margin with 15 minutes still to play.

It was the Cowboys’ largest margin of defeat since 1907—the year Oklahoma became a state.

Whatever the figure – $40 million, $50 million — Oregon is on a different level. It’s easy to forget the Ducks were 13-0 in the 2024 regular season, with wins over Ohio State, a good Boise State team, a ranked Illinois team, Michigan and Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The rematch with the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl was a disaster, though the lengthy layoff may have made a difference.

Don’t sleep on the Ducks in 2025. Oklahoma State might have.