Drew Bledsoe Takes Shot At Tony Romo: 'Pretty Big In His Own Mind'

Drew Bledsoe celebrated the first NFL Sunday of 2024 by casually taking shots at Tony Romo — and explaining why Tom Brady was a much better teammate.

Bledsoe has unique insight into the former quarterbacks as he played with both of them over the course of his own 14-year career. Brady replaced Bledsoe as the starter in New England, and Romo took his job later in Dallas. Appearing on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, Bledsoe revealed a major difference in the way the two handled the transition and apparently their relationship with the veteran QB.

He described Brady as "curious, almost annoying so."

Bledsoe says he never felt threatened because he saw his backup as a guy still "soaking up all this information." But looking back, he said it was a "bitter pill to swallow" when the eventual seven-time Super Bowl champion officially replaced him.

But at least Brady was eager to learn. According to Bledsoe, that wasn't the case with Romo.

"In Dallas, [Bill] Parcells made the decision to yank me at halftime of a game and throw Romo in there," Bledsoe said. "Really didn't agree with that one. If you're watching this, Romo, you know this is true. The minute that he became the starter, he became pretty big in his own mind. And he was no longer the curious and inquisitive guy.

"That was the difference between him and Tommy. Tommy became the starter, he was still asking all the questions. Where, all of a sudden, Romo was the guy who had all the answers."

Damn. Shots fired!

Romo replaced Bledsoe in 2006 during a Week 7 game against the New York Giants, and Bledsoe did not play another game in his career. He retired in 2007.