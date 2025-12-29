Draymond Green Keeps It Real While Addressing Unfortunate Narrative About Warriors’ Dynasty

Steve Kerr recently called the Golden State Warriors a "fading dynasty." The head coach didn't say anything that everyone didn't already know, but Kerr saying the quiet part out loud about a team still led by Steph Curry and Draymond Green sent shockwaves through NBA circles with folks who view today's Warriors through the same lens as their teams of the past.

The reality is that Golden State's magical five-season run, in which they won three titles and a combined 322 regular-season games from 2014-2019, is so far in the rearview mirror that it'll make you feel incredibly old realizing that run began over a decade ago.

Unfortunately for all of us, Father Time hasn't slowed down over the years. He's undefeated and comes for us all, and the Warriors are no exception, which is what Green hinted at while addressing Kerr's comments about the franchise's dynasty fading.

"When you get down to it, the reality is it's true. Dynasties don't last forever. What you do is you try to prolong them as long as you can. You try to build on them as much as you can. But it's true," Green said on ‘The Draymond Green Show.’

"Now, he didn't say we're a dynasty that faded. He said we are a fading dynasty. Guess what? Steph Curry's in year 17. I'm in year 14. Klay Thompson, who's gone, would be in year 15. When you talk about the dynasty, Steve Kerr is in his 12th year of coaching, and he did not start coaching [with the Warriors]…"We've been at it for a while. So, when he says we're a ‘fading dynasty,’ everyone knows that he's not throwing salt. He's not putting the team down. It's true. But it's our job as the ones inside the dynasty to try to prolong it as long as we're given the opportunity," Green continued.

It's hard to fathom that Curry, who is still doing ridiculous things on the basketball court at almost 38, was drafted almost 17 years ago.

Again, while Kerr simply stated a fact with his ‘fading dynasty’ comment, the admission really does present a phenomenal sports-focused example about how time catches up to us all, even to arguably the greatest collection of NBA players ever assembled.