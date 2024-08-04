Draymond Green Upset Over Jayson Tatum's Benching During Paris Summer Games

Team USA Basketball's biggest dilemma of the Paris Summer Games was Jayson Tatum's benching against Serbia in their first official Olympic matchup, putting up a goose egg in minutes played.

Tatum didn't redeem himself much in the second game against South Sudan, only scoring four points on 2-of-4 shooting after playing 17 minutes.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is on Team Tatum, castigating the Team USA coaching staff for benching Tatum, a reigning NBA champion.

Speaking on The Draymond Green podcast, Green defended Tatum and went after the coaches' decisions to bench Tatum entirely in Serbia and bench Joel Embiid against South Sudan.

"Not playing [Tatum] was wrong," Green shared.

"We all know it was wrong. He should’ve played. He didn’t. What I don’t like about it is, now, to me, it feels like a covering my tracks, proving a point type of thing to where, oh, now Joel [Embiid] is out of the lineup. And then today, Jrue [Holiday] didn’t play… From the outside looking in, it comes off as ‘We made a mistake as a coaching staff.’"

One person in Green's sights is Team USA and Warriors coach, Steve Kerr.

"I’m sure it’s part ‘We can rest the ankle a little bit’, but it’s part 'we gotta not play somebody.' And quite frankly, I don’t like it. Come out with a rotation and stick with it. These teams aren’t good enough to where we’re trying to match their lineup. They gotta match our lineup … We got the best players in the world. We’ll be fine."

Team USA returns to action on Tuesday, taking on Brazil for a quarterfinal match.

