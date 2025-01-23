Draymond Green Tells Ex-Warrior He Punched in the Face to 'Get Over It'

Draymond Green is a wrecking ball who causes chaos in the NBA.

What makes Green truly unhinged is his potential to go off at anyone — even a teammate, namely ex-Warriors guard Jordan Poole, whom Green once punched during practice, knocking Poole's lights out.

It's no secret that Green is obsessed with tormenting Poole, and he continues to do so even though Poole now plays for the Washington Wizards.

Their latest beef started last week when Poole commented that he still gets along with old teammates in Golden State, or at least most of them.

Draymond Green took that as a shot and posted on X, "I really am sorry."

Fans called Green's apologetic post ‘B.S.’

"The fact that this isn’t a parody account is wild lmao dude sucker punched Poole in practice. If there wasn’t footage, he wouldn’t be sorry," one fan responded.

Draymond Green Still Hates Ex-Teammate Jordan Poole, Points At Rival During Steph Curry Shot: VIDEO

The rift in the Warriors' locker room, started by Green's punch, turned the wheels on the eventual decision to ship Poole out of Golden State. Poole definitely received the worst of the situation.

Days after his social media post, Green hopped on his podcast and changed his apologetic tone. He flat-out told Poole to ‘get over’ their whole incident, which is bold to consider even by Draymond's standards.

"I responded because it's been three years," Green said Wednesday.

"Like, let's move on. We've moved on. I really am sorry. That statement [by Poole] was kind of like it was looking for some sympathy ... kind of keep on make me out to be the bad guy. Move on, bro. It is what it is.

"I'm sorry. I shouldn't have punched him. But it happened. Let's move on."

As the unofficial ‘enforcer’ of the Warriors, Draymond performs his job well.

Some crossed wires in Draymond's head turned him into the NBA's unapologetic, one-of-a-kind ‘goon.’

The Golden State Warriors veteran and frequent bully gained a reputation for volatility around the league, often ‘mistakenly’ injuring opponents with his spazzing. His highlights include stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest and putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

To his credit, Green (a four-time NBA champion and All-Star) has outlasted plenty of Warriors players from the team's dynastic days. While he continues to stir the pot with Poole, Draymond does seem eager to move on from his infamous moment.

"I think, for him, you are kind of bringing that back up on yourself. Like when you do that, you just bring up that moment back on yourself. You just got to move on and keep it pushing, man. Got to let it go."

(Is Draymond right or insane?)

