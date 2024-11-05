Draymond Green Still Hates Ex-Teammate Jordan Poole, Points At Rival During Steph Curry Shot: VIDEO

Monday night marked another reunion for ex-Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. And Green still appears to hate Poole's guts.

The NBA players, who were never meant to share the same name on the front of their uniforms, faced each other on the court again, with Green and the Warriors visiting D.C. to take on Poole's Washington Wizards.

Green infamously punched Poole during a Warriors practice on Oct. 5, 2022.

Since then, Green has assaulted plenty more players, but Poole always seems to draw the most ire from Draymond.

Draymond and Poole remain an all-time beef in NBA history.

Green saw Poole as one of the new faces of the Warriors' ‘dynasty’ and was successful in getting the young shooting guard out of town, which was the cherry on top of punching the guy in the face without any ramifications.

Fast-forward to their latest reunion: Green still heaps salt on Poole's wounds.

After Warriors captain Stephen Curry knocked a cold 3-pointer in front of the Wizards' bench to end the half on Monday, Green celebrated by pointing to Poole on the bench. Apparently, it was a response to Poole's earlier ‘call-out’ where he pointed at Draymond.

There's no love lost between these ex-teammates.

Draymond and Poole previously played against each other on Feb. 27, 2024. Both sides acted about as cordial as viewers could hope for … but this time, the reunion feels personal.

Poole outscored Green (24-18) in the contest, though Draymond added eight rebounds and five assists. Golden State ultimately beat the Wizards, 125-112.

